Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible
offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Aug: Jiangxi Jiangling Chassis (China)- $41m SGX IPO;
CICC, DBS
** Aug: Al-Salaam (Malaysia) - $80 mln REIT IPO. Maybank,
RHB
** Aug: Navkar Logistics (India) - $100 mln IPO. Axis,
Edelweiss, SBI Capital
** Aug: Prabhat Dairy (India) - $80 mln IPO; Edelweiss,
Macquarie, SBI Capital
** Sept: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250
mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Sept: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Sept: Huarong Asset Management (China) - $3 bln SEHK IPO.
GS, HSBC, Citigroup, ICBC, CICC
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA,
DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI
Capital, Deutsche
** Oct: China Reinsurance (China) - $2bn SEHK IPO. CICC,
HSBC, UBS
** Oct: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500m SEHK IPO.
GF, UBS
