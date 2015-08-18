** Improvement in margins due to fall in oil prices looks enough to aid India's earnings growth for next few quarters

** The single biggest positive from April-June results was the sharp jump in margins for domestic companies - CLSA

** Aggregate adj. Q1 earnings for the NSE index rose 2 pct as margins surprised - JP Morgan

** Margins improved pretty much across all the domestic sectors in including autos, consumer, telecom and power

** Full impact of lower raw material prices still to flow from Indian companies' profit and loss accounts - Analysts

** Barring TVS and Tata Motors JLR, both 4W and 2W players reported better than expected margins

** Tata Motors domestic business also positively surprised

** Tyre maker CEAT clocks one of the highest ever margins

** Larsen & Toubro, Siemens and IRB Infra also reported higher than expected margins

** Hindustan Unilever costs of goods sold declined by almost 4 percentage points - Reuters calculations