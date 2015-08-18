Aug 18 ** Bank of America Merrill Lynch revises its Indian rupee forecast at an average rate of 64.5 for FY16 and 64 for FY17 against the U.S. dollar

** The rupee slumped to its lowest since Sept.2013 last week after China's devalued yuan

** Beneficiaries of rupee depreciation: Thermax, Adani Ports, Gujarat Pipavav, Cummins , BHEL and L&T : BofA-ML

** Laggards, if rupee depreciates: Inox Wind, ABB , Siemens, Crompton Greaves, Voltas and Tata Power : BofA-ML (RM: karen.rebelo@thomsonreuters.com)