US STOCKS-Wall St lower as Fed holds on rates; financials gain
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.21 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct (Updates with late afternoon trading)
Aug 18 ** Bank of America Merrill Lynch revises its Indian rupee forecast at an average rate of 64.5 for FY16 and 64 for FY17 against the U.S. dollar
** The rupee slumped to its lowest since Sept.2013 last week after China's devalued yuan
** Beneficiaries of rupee depreciation: Thermax, Adani Ports, Gujarat Pipavav, Cummins , BHEL and L&T : BofA-ML
** Laggards, if rupee depreciates: Inox Wind, ABB , Siemens, Crompton Greaves, Voltas and Tata Power : BofA-ML (RM: karen.rebelo@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.21 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct (Updates with late afternoon trading)
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)