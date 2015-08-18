** Valuation gap between midcap and largecaps has disappeared after NSE Mid-Cap index rose to record high last week

** Current P/E of CNX Mid-Cap Index 21.4x vs NSE Index 19.8x - Eikon data

** "If you go back to early Q1 2015, the valuation gap between largecaps and midcaps was at very attractive levels. Consequently, there was a very compelling case to invest in midcaps given the valuation gap," Bharat Iyer, head of India research at JPMorgan said

** "At this point, both categories are on an even keel in terms of valuations, and we no more have a clear-cut preference as such for midcaps versus largecaps."

** While the NSE index has risen about 2 pct YTD, the midcap index has gained about 11 pct in the same period

