US STOCKS-Wall St lower as Fed holds on rates; financials gain
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.21 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct (Updates with late afternoon trading)
** Valuation gap between midcap and largecaps has disappeared after NSE Mid-Cap index rose to record high last week
** Current P/E of CNX Mid-Cap Index 21.4x vs NSE Index 19.8x - Eikon data
** "If you go back to early Q1 2015, the valuation gap between largecaps and midcaps was at very attractive levels. Consequently, there was a very compelling case to invest in midcaps given the valuation gap," Bharat Iyer, head of India research at JPMorgan said
** "At this point, both categories are on an even keel in terms of valuations, and we no more have a clear-cut preference as such for midcaps versus largecaps."
** While the NSE index has risen about 2 pct YTD, the midcap index has gained about 11 pct in the same period
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)