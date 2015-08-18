(Adds links, bullet point)

Aug 18 AVIC Capital Co Ltd

* Says it and partners plan to boost capital in Shenyang Aircraft Group and Chengdu Aircraft Group by up to 4.99 billion yuan ($780.57 million)

* Says partners include AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd, China Avionics Systems Co Ltd, AVIC Aircraft Co Ltd and AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 28.1 percent y/y at 1.44 billion yuan

* Says trading of shares to resume on August 19

* China Avionics Systems, AVIC Electromechanical Systems say share trade to resume on Aug 19

