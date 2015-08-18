BRIEF-Hanover insurance group Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Net premiums written were $1.18 billion in quarter, up 3.7 percent from prior-year quarter
Aug 18 HNA Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says signs cooperation agreement with Tishman Speyer Worldwide L.L.C on property development projects
May 3 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is joining a group of Oi SA's bondholders being advised by Moelis & Co as the Brazilian telecommunications company restructures, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing sources.