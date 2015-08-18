BRIEF-Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
BANGALORE, August 18 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33200 ICS-201(B22mm) 33700 ICS-102(B22mm) 24800 ICS-103(23mm) 26000 ICS-104(24mm) 29900 ICS-202(26mm) 33400 ICS-105(26mm) 29100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30700 ICS-105(27mm) 33700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30100 ICS-105MMA(27) 31400 ICS-105PHR(28) 34200 ICS-105(28mm) 31700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32800 ICS-105(29mm) 32800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34000 ICS-105(30mm) 32900 ICS-105(31mm) 34000 ICS-106(32mm) 35000 ICS-107(34mm) 43000
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
May 3 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,517.5 33,217.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad