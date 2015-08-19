BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cement falls on lower-than-expected profit
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Aug: Al-Salaam (Malaysia)- $80 mln REIT IPO. Maybank, RHB
** Aug: Navkar Logistics (India) - $100 mln IPO. Axis, Edelweiss, SBI Capital
** Aug: Prabhat Dairy (India) - $80 mln IPO; Edelweiss, Macquarie, SBI Capital
** Sept: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Sept: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Sept: Huarong Asset Management (China) - $3 bln SEHK IPO. GS, HSBC, Citigroup, ICBC, CICC
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche
** Oct: China Reinsurance (China) - $2bn SEHK IPO. CICC, HSBC, UBS
** Oct: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500m SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Oct: Coffee Day Enterprises (India) - $176m IPO. Citigroup, Kotak, Morgan Stanley, Axis, Edelweiss, Yes Bank (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
May 2The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Tuesday is 6.07 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD C