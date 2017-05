** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 1.5 pct

** BofA-ML upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral"

** Raises target to 1,070 rupees from 960 rupees earlier

** Cites integration with Ranbaxy, price hikes at unit Taro and improvement in US supplies as key reason for the upgrade

** Sequential improvement in ex-Taro US business, including supply from Halol, is positive; expect further improvement post the completion of remedial measures at Halol, BofA analyst Manoj Garg says

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)