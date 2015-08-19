** Macquarie has created a tradeable basket of contrarian bets in Asia Pacific based on stock reactions to earnings and its quant model

** MSCI All Country Asia Pac stocks, that Macquarie covers, saw 30 pct more beats vs misses on earnings

** Says Thailand and Japan witnessed the highest beats vs misses, while Taiwan saw the lowest

** Adds telecommunications experienced more beats than disappointments

** Buy Calls: Tata Consultancy Services, Delta Electronics, WPG Holdings, Hanwha Corp , Bharti Infratel

** Sells include Global Mediacom, Charoen Pokphand , Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Acer Incorporated, Semiconductor Manufacturing

** Asia Pac earning trends (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)