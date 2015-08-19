** Jaiprakash Associates rises 15 pct, Jaypee Infratech up 5.7 pct

** Unitech surges 5.6 pct, Puravankara Projects gains 2.8 pct and DLF advances 1 pct

** India's environment ministry on Tuesday spelt out the dimensions of the eco-sensitive zone around Noida's Okhla bird sanctuary by limiting it to one kilometre - Media reports

** National Green Tribunal had barred development of any infrastructure within ten-kilometre radius from the bird sanctuary's boundary in 2013

** Move will also allow home buyers to get occupancy certificates (OC) that had been held up for nearly two years

** DLF's Mall of Noida should now obtain an OC in a few months - IDFC

(RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/; RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)