** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares gain as much as 5.9 pct to mark its record high

** Unit gets final approval from U.S. FDA for generic of Bayer's Yaz contraceptive tablets

** Says plans to begin shipments of the drug immediately

** Co says Yaz market achieved annual sales of about $170 mln for the year ended June 2015, according to IMS Health data

** Glenmark likely to get around $10-$15 million from sale of drug: analyst

