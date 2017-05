** Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular down about 1 pct each

** Reliance Jio, the telecoms unit of Reliance Industries will launch 4G-enabled handsets in the second week of September, Business Standard reported on Wednesday (bit.ly/1MClFsk)

** Reliance could not immediately be reached for a comment

** In June Mukesh Ambani said Reliance could be ready to begin 4G phone services in December

** Mobile phone carriers in India have spent billions of dollars on buying telecom airwaves to meet surging demand for data service

