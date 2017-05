Aug 19 ** Cipla's gains 2.3 pct after HSBC adds the stock to EM model portfolio in place of Saudi International Petrochemical

** Stock has gained 11.7 pct on year-to-date basis

** HSBC says Cipla ranks in the top 50 emerging market companies that are most defensive to global factors

** Adds new products, approvals in UK, U.S. should drive earnings in the near term