Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Xinjiang Tianshan Animal Husbandry Bio-engineering Co Ltd
* Says Central Huijin Investment holds 0.42 percent stake in the company as of Aug 18
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E2GE4I
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns, lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.