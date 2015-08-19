Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd
* Says China Securities Finance Corp and Central Huijin Investment hold 1.77 percent and 1.22 percent stake respectively in the company as of Aug 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1K5lMur
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns, lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.