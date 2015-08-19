BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology plans medical test lab and cooperation with Edong Healthcare group firm
* Says it plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned medical test lab company in Huangshi city
Aug 19 Hunan China Sun Pharmaceutical Machinery Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up industry base in Foshan city with investment at 5 billion yuan ($781.74 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EBV1rq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3960 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
