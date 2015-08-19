BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology plans medical test lab and cooperation with Edong Healthcare group firm
* Says it plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned medical test lab company in Huangshi city
Aug 19 Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 40.2 percent y/y at 202.1 million yuan ($31.60 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EC13YV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3956 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
