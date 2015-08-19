Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 26.1 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($218.90 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Kvooh4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3956 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns, lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.