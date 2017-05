** Amtek Auto nose dives 36.4 pct, poised for biggest one-day decline and heaviest volume on record

** NSE to exclude stock from derivatives at Oct. series end

** Unwinding of long positions and cash selling weighs

** Stock in pressure on continued worries over reports of liquidity issues at the company

** Company's debt/equity ratio of about 1.5x is among the highest for auto component makers across emerging economies in Asia Pacific, according to StarMine

** Amtek reported a widened loss in April-June (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)