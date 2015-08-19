Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Zhejiang Wanliyang Transmission Co Ltd
* Says it and partners sign framework agreement to acquire 70 percent stake in Jinxing Automotive Interior Decoration Co for 160 million yuan ($25.02 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on August 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J3AnST; bit.ly/1hMa5xH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3956 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns, lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.