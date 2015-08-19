Aug 19 Goertek Inc

* Says H1 net profit down 14.7 percent y/y at 518.4 million yuan ($81.06 million)

* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan to set up investment unit in Shanghai pilot free trade zone

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E4W742; bit.ly/1JqoCve

