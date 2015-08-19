Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Qingdao Haier Co Ltd
* Says Central Huijin Investment, China Securities Finance Corp hold 1.14 percent, 1.52 percent stakes in the company respectively as of August 18
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J3E4Ik
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns, lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.