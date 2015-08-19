BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says increased capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 mln
* Announced that it has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 million
Aug 19 Fujian Snowman Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 20
* Says plans to acquire 5 percent stake in U.S. firm Concepts NREC LLC for $4 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1K5CpGx; bit.ly/1J3Lonf
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Announced that it has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 million
* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct