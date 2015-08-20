BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Morgan Stanley upgrades ITC to "overweight" from "underweight"
** Raises target to 400 rupees from 390 rupees
** Cites benign valuations and earnings expectations
** Says sharp decline in cigarette volumes has driven 600 bps compression in 12-month forward P/E over the past 24 months
** Adds institutional investors are 100 bps 'underweight" on the stock
** Expects favourable cigarette volumes, pricing and tax policy for the company in FY16
** ITC trades at 23.45x of 12-month forward earnings vs 38.8x of rivals - Eikon data
** Has 21 buy, 10 hold and 9 sell ratings - Eikon data
** ITC is down 14 pct YTD vs 2.6 pct rise in the NSE index over the same period (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade