** Morgan Stanley upgrades ITC to "overweight" from "underweight"

** Raises target to 400 rupees from 390 rupees

** Cites benign valuations and earnings expectations

** Says sharp decline in cigarette volumes has driven 600 bps compression in 12-month forward P/E over the past 24 months

** Adds institutional investors are 100 bps 'underweight" on the stock

** Expects favourable cigarette volumes, pricing and tax policy for the company in FY16

** ITC trades at 23.45x of 12-month forward earnings vs 38.8x of rivals - Eikon data

** Has 21 buy, 10 hold and 9 sell ratings - Eikon data

** ITC is down 14 pct YTD vs 2.6 pct rise in the NSE index over the same period (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)