** Amtek Auto nose dives 40 pct adding to its 30.6 pct fall on Thursday

** Group company Castex Technologies slumps to daily lower limit for 28th consecutive session

** Stocks in pressure on continued worries over reports of liquidity issues at the company

** NSE to exclude Amtek from derivatives at Oct. series end

** Amtek Auto's debt/equity ratio of about 1.5x is among the highest for auto component makers across emerging economies in Asia Pacific, according to StarMine

** Amtek reported a widened loss in April-June

