BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Amtek Auto nose dives 40 pct adding to its 30.6 pct fall on Thursday
** Group company Castex Technologies slumps to daily lower limit for 28th consecutive session
** Stocks in pressure on continued worries over reports of liquidity issues at the company
** NSE to exclude Amtek from derivatives at Oct. series end
** Amtek Auto's debt/equity ratio of about 1.5x is among the highest for auto component makers across emerging economies in Asia Pacific, according to StarMine
** Amtek reported a widened loss in April-June
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade