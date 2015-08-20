** Group companies of payment bank licence winners gain on hopes new banks will tap existing customer base, create new revenue stream and aid earnings

** Central bank awards niche bank permits to 11 firms

** Cholamandalam Investment and Finance surges 4.8 pct on hopes license winner Cholamandalam Distribution will leverage on group's customers

** Mahindra and Mahindra Financial, the group company for Tech Mahindra, gains 1.2 pct

Among those who got niche bank permits, Tech Mahindra up 2.4 pct, Aditya Birla Nuvo advances 2.2 pct while Bharti Airtel gains 2 pct