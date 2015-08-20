BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Group companies of payment bank licence winners gain on hopes new banks will tap existing customer base, create new revenue stream and aid earnings
** Central bank awards niche bank permits to 11 firms
** Cholamandalam Investment and Finance surges 4.8 pct on hopes license winner Cholamandalam Distribution will leverage on group's customers
** Mahindra and Mahindra Financial, the group company for Tech Mahindra, gains 1.2 pct
** Among those who got niche bank permits, Tech Mahindra up 2.4 pct, Aditya Birla Nuvo advances 2.2 pct while Bharti Airtel gains 2 pct (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade