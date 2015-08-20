BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Lupin jumps 4.8 pct
** Heads towards its biggest single day gain since May 2015
** Gets approval for key anti-cholestrol drug from US FDA
** The drug approval has come from Lupin's Goa plant and therefore alleviates concerns over that facility - Analysts
** Lupin's Goa plant underwent US FDA audit and got a 483 with 9 observations (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade