** Indian metal stocks languish on weak Chinese markets; worries cooling demand in China may hurt realisations

** Shanghai Composite index down 1.42 pct

** London copper held near six-year lows around $5,000 a tonne on Thursday as concerns that China's equity market rout could signal more deeply rooted problems in its economy

** Vedanta falls 5 pct, Jindal Steel and Power falls 3.5 pct, Tata Steel down 2.6 pct, Hindalco Industries is down 2.3 pct

** BSE's metal index down 1.49 pct; CNX metal index down 1.36 pct (RM: karen.rebelo@thomsonreuters.reuters.net)