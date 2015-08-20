** Infosys falls 3 pct

** Heads towards its biggest one-day fall since April 2014

** Company to make a major announcement at 5 pm India time later in the day - website shows

** Investors worry that announcement might be related to $1 bln worth of acquisitions which may weigh on company's earnings

** A company spokeswoman did not immediately offer comments

** Infosys' cash and cash equivalents, available-for-sale financial assets and government bonds were at $4.75 billion at the end of June quarter - company filing

