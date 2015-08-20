BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Infosys falls 3 pct
** Heads towards its biggest one-day fall since April 2014
** Company to make a major announcement at 5 pm India time later in the day - website shows
** Investors worry that announcement might be related to $1 bln worth of acquisitions which may weigh on company's earnings
** A company spokeswoman did not immediately offer comments
** Infosys' cash and cash equivalents, available-for-sale financial assets and government bonds were at $4.75 billion at the end of June quarter - company filing
** Company bets on new services to push sales to $20 bln by 2020 ($1 = 65.2050 Indian rupees) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade