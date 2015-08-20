UPDATE 2-Dr Reddy's says U.S. drug approvals hard to get after "bad" year
* Q4 North America sales down 19 percent (Adds management comments from conference call)
** Future relapses on yuan devaluation could offer entry opportunities in Asian stocks - Nomura
** Says Asian equities' selloff in the immediate aftermath of the yuan devaluation is too precipitous
** Adds growth downside risks, FX volatility's impact on equity risk premia offset by positives from reform, improved competitiveness and mitigation of a deflation overhang
** Nomura sees positive earnings impact from yuan move on China, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Indian stocks
** Says negative earnings impact confined to ASEAN and by sector to utilities, materials, media and consumer
** The yuan posted its biggest weekly loss on record and touched four-year lows after the central bank's surprise devaluation of its currency by nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA