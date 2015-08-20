** Future relapses on yuan devaluation could offer entry opportunities in Asian stocks - Nomura

** Says Asian equities' selloff in the immediate aftermath of the yuan devaluation is too precipitous

** Adds growth downside risks, FX volatility's impact on equity risk premia offset by positives from reform, improved competitiveness and mitigation of a deflation overhang

** Nomura sees positive earnings impact from yuan move on China, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Indian stocks

** Says negative earnings impact confined to ASEAN and by sector to utilities, materials, media and consumer

** The yuan posted its biggest weekly loss on record and touched four-year lows after the central bank's surprise devaluation of its currency by nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11

** China stock bets (bit.ly/1JjPWFo)

** Winners and losers (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)