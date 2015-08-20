BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
Aug 20 Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd
* Says board approves to issue up to 8 billion yuan ($1.25 billion) debt financing instruments
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E6Lspi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.