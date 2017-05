Aug 20 Western Securities Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 896.75 percent y/y at 1.52 billion yuan ($237.96 million)

* Says to boost Western Futures' registered capital to 300 million yuan from 150 million yuan

