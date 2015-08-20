BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
Aug 20 AVIC Capital Co Ltd
* Says board decides to remove Liu Zhiwei from deputy general manager post
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MzooB4
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.