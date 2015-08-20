** Kazakhstan floats tenge, currency tumbles

** Kunlun Energy, which owns oil fields in Kazakhstan, falls 6.1 pct on worries E&P operations may be hit by a rise in the cost of U.S. dollar debt

** A 25 pct devaluation of tenge could result in HK$400 mln forex loss to Kunlun in H2 - Citi

** SPT Energy, which provides reservoir services in Kazakhstan, down 5.4 pct

** Devaluation of tenge in February 2014 affected SPT Energy's earnings negatively

** India's BHEL falls 3.4 pct; it has signed three deals for construction of power plants in Kazakhstan (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)