BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
Aug 20 Yang Guang Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($234.83 million)in private placement of shares to fund project, acquire assets and repay loans
* Says shares to resume trading on August 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J7cPwC; bit.ly/1LkMQVj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3875 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.