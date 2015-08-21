** India's NSE index futures on SGX falls 1.3 pct to 8,270 after broad selloff in global markets on growth worries

** NSE index has key short-term support at around 8,300 level as per options data and 200 EMA

** Also, levels around 8,300 have served as mild supports thrice over the last two months

** S&P 500, after Thursday's 2.2 pct decline, has turned negative YTD

** The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, falls 2 pct

** Grim China PMI sparks growth fears

** Traders say India benefits from crude oil fall and reforms but it is not immune to global risks

** Also, India is currently the third most expensive market on P/E in Asia Pac - Eikon Data