Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** India's NSE index futures on SGX falls 1.3 pct to 8,270 after broad selloff in global markets on growth worries
** NSE index has key short-term support at around 8,300 level as per options data and 200 EMA
** Also, levels around 8,300 have served as mild supports thrice over the last two months
** S&P 500, after Thursday's 2.2 pct decline, has turned negative YTD
** The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, falls 2 pct
** Grim China PMI sparks growth fears
** Traders say India benefits from crude oil fall and reforms but it is not immune to global risks
** Also, India is currently the third most expensive market on P/E in Asia Pac - Eikon Data (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees