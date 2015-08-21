** FIIs are selling across EM Asia as per latest weekly data

** Foreign selling was recorded in all 6 EM Asia markets namely Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, India, Indonesia and Philippines

** China's move to devalue yuan and the depreciation in world currencies thereafter key for risk aversion

** In Asia, bond funds had $1.2bn of outflow and equity funds had an outflow of $8.3bn, Citi says citing weekly data

** FIIs have sold $304.37 mln worth of shares MTD - Reuters calculations

** Offloaded South Korea shares for an 11th consecutive session as on Aug 20

** Thai market saw outflows for a third straight day

** Indonesia's equity outflows as a percentage of market cap is already close to levels seen in 2013/2014

** EM stocks at 6-year lows; more out of favour than ever