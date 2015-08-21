Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 21 Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says chairman Lin Zhidong resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UWuJcH
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2017 financial results