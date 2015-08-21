** Infosys shares rises 1.4 pct on short covering in derivatives

** Recovers from 3.5 pct on Thursday on speculation of an acquisition

** Company on Thursday announced services in design thinking, platforms and knowledge-based IT

** New strategy gives themes of more automation, focus on better margins and new revenue streams - Morgan Stanley

** Company bets on new services to push sales to $20 bln by 2020

