TOKYO Aug 21 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a 3-1/2-month low on Friday, widening its losses from early trade after a survey showing weak Chinese factory activity darkened an already frail mood.

The Nikkei share average fell 3.0 percent to 19,435.83, the lowest closing level since May 8.

The broader Topix dropped 3.1 percent to 1,573.01, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 3.0 percent to 14,173.95. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)