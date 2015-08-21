Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Tata Communications shares rise 3.88 pct
** Heads towards its biggest single day gain since June 2015
** Google, Amazon among bidders in talks with Tata Group to buy Tata Communications' data centre business, the Economic Times reported citing sources
** Deal expected to fetch about $650-$700 million:, the report says
** PE firms Blackstone Group, Carlyle, KKR , Bain Capital and Advent International, also looking to buy up to 74 pct stake in the data centre unit, the report adds
** Tata Communications, Bain, KKR, Carlyle declined to comment; Blackstone and Advent did not immediately respond to Reuters' queries (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees