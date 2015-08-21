** Tata Communications shares rise 3.88 pct

** Heads towards its biggest single day gain since June 2015

** Google, Amazon among bidders in talks with Tata Group to buy Tata Communications' data centre business, the Economic Times reported citing sources

(bit.ly/1PCI47d)

** Deal expected to fetch about $650-$700 million:, the report says

** PE firms Blackstone Group, Carlyle, KKR , Bain Capital and Advent International, also looking to buy up to 74 pct stake in the data centre unit, the report adds

** Tata Communications, Bain, KKR, Carlyle declined to comment; Blackstone and Advent did not immediately respond to Reuters' queries (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)