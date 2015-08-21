Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 21 (Reuters) Tson Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year Year Year
ended Jun 30, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2014 to Jun 30, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.19 888 mln 1.41
(+33.4 pct) (+64.0 pct) (+19.0 pct) Operating 78 mln 67 mln 112 mln
(+15.7 pct) (+161.5 pct) (+43.9 pct) Recurring 78 mln 68 mln 112 mln
(+14.6 pct) (+159.0 pct) (+43.9 pct) Net 53 mln 41 mln 73 mln
(+29.4 pct) (+145.5 pct) (+37.9 pct) EPS 116.89 yen 93.22 yen 156.22 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil
DUBAI, May 9 Shares of companies that beat quarterly earnings estimates outperformed on Tuesday with electronics and bookstore retailer Jarir helping lift the mood on the Saudi Arabian exchange.