Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 21 Shunfa Hengye Corp
* Says revises share private placement plan, to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan ($250.44 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LmV5A4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3887 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
SARAJEVO, May 9 Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation raised 30 million Bosnian marka ($16.7 million) in an auction of 3-month treasury bills on Tuesday to help plug a budget gap in the absence of cash from the International Monetary Fund.