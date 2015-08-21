BRIEF-K2 Internet in talks to sell assets
* GRANTS 45 DAYS FOR EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO AN INVESTOR REGARDING SALES OF ASSETS RELATED TO AGENCY AND MEDIA SEGMENTS
Aug 21 Sunwave Communications Co Ltd
* Says terminates major plan, shares to resume trading on August 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1fuJ8gj
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sprint-Continues to expand investment in Florida with plans to add more than 250 jobs and open over 15 new retail stores in south Florida by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: