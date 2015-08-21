BRIEF-India's Filatex India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago
Aug 21 SKS Microfinance Ltd
* Issued commercial papers of an aggregate amount of 250 million rupees on august 21, Source text:
SKS Microfinance Ltd has informed BSE that the Company issued Commercial Papers of an aggregate amount of Rs. 25 crore on August 21, 2015, which have been rated 'A1+' by a leading rating agency. Instruments with the aforesaid rating are considered to have a very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations. Such instruments carry the lowest credit risk. The aggregate Commercial Paper outstanding as on date is Rs. 450 crore. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty)
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs on private placement basis Source text:(http://bit.ly/2pr6rgm) Further company coverage: