Aug 21 Dalian Rubber & Plastics Machinery Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder signs agreement to sell 200.2 million shares in the company for 1.17 billion yuan ($183.14 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3887 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)