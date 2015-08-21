BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
Aug 21 Anhui Gujing Distillery Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 6.3 percent y/y at 380.5 million yuan ($59.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1hvM3Y1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3887 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
May 9 Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing And Technical SA: