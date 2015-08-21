BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
Aug 21 Chongqing Department Store Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 1.05 percent y/y at 419.27 million yuan ($65.63 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TXC8LZ
($1 = 6.3887 Chinese yuan renminbi)
