BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
Aug 21 Bright Dairy & Food Co Ltd
* Says Deputy General Manager Sun Kejie resigns for personal reasons
Source text in Chinesekon: bit.ly/1E9Q8er
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
May 9 Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing And Technical SA: